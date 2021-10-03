Did Disney Wait Too Long to Change the Queue for Star Wars?

Let's talk about virtual queues. Walt Disney World recently ditched its virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and now some fans are asking why that change took so long.

With wait times now routinely under two hours - and often under one - those fans (including me) are wondering why Disney stuck so long with a virtual queueing system that left some devoted Star Wars fan unable to ride an attraction that's now pretty easy to access.

The problem with virtual queues - as well as all non-traditional queuing systems - comes when they allow theme park visitors to wait for more than one attraction at once. That effectively clones park visitors, increasing the demand - and thus, wait times - for attractions throughout the park.

Trying to get into the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance became a "must do" for everyone visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios, including, I suspect, a large number of people who really didn't care all that much for Star Wars or for this ride. It didn't cost you anything but a moment to click to try for a space. That meant many perhaps-less-than-enthusiastic fans claimed spots to ride, pushing out those who really wanted to go but got unlucky with what played like a lottery on many days.

With the virtual queue now gone, only the people willing to wait in the physical queue are trying to ride. That's cut demand and helped make the resulting wait times even more manageable.

So should Disney never have implemented a virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? I wouldn't go that far. The crushing demand for the ride was real in its first months of operation. And Rise's uptime record was not as good back then, either. Rise's virtual queue likely spared fans from what could have been an all-day wait for one ride... if the ride stayed operational that whole time. A physical queue back then likely would have spawned another epic queue in front of the guest relations department at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as fans lined up to complain about the mess at Rise of the Resistance.

The virtual queue did away those problems, at the expense of leaving hard-core, dedicated, "we will wait 10 hours for this" fans in the same pool with fans who just entered the queue lottery on a whim.

The fairest way to run a virtual queue is all or nothing. Make every popular attraction in the park a virtual queue, then allow people to wait in just one at a time, so you're not cloning visitors and blowing up wait times. It's the same process as using traditional physical queues, but without the physical standing around. Outside of Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, no major parks in the United States are using virtual queues in this way, however.

Virtual queues offer a powerful tool for improving guest satisfaction in theme parks and other high-demand, limited-capacity venues. Attraction designers can - and have - created wonderful immersive environments in which to queue people for the main attraction in a theme park experience. Queues can, and should, be part of the show. But people have limited patience for even wonderfully designed queues. At some point (and mine is about 90 minutes), it's merciful to free people from the drudgery of standing around and to make a queue virtual instead.

So if Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance - among many other wildly popular and perhaps not-yet-reliable new attractions - needed a virtual queue when it debuted to protect the guest experience, the question for parks becomes, at what point do you ditch the virtual queue and go traditional?

Walt Disney World said that it reserved the right to switch back to a virtual queue if it feels the need to do so with Rise of the Resistance. As it should. The current (relatively) low wait times may be as much a function of (relatively) lower attendance at the Walt Disney World theme parks as a softening of demand for the Star Wars ride.

The pandemic surely disrupted whatever timeline Disney might have anticipated for retiring the virtual queue on Rise. But the last few weeks pretty much confirm that Disney waited too long to make the switch on Rise. Star Wars fans who couldn't get on the ride this summer deserved a better chance. At least the virtual queue is gone, for now.

So the next question is... how long will Disney keep its virtual queue for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure? I'll bet not nearly as long as it stuck with the one for Rise.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)