How to Use Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie is the Disney's new free, automated itinerary planner for people visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks. It will be available through the official Disneyland app and the My Disney Experience app at Walt Disney World.

To use Disney Genie, just open the app and follow the prompts. You will need to create a Disney account and log in to the app, if you haven't already. To help create your custom itinerary, Disney Genie will check to see that everyone in your travel party has a Disney Park Pass reservation for the park and date you want, then help you do that if you need those reservations.

Once that is confirmed, Disney Genie will ask you to select which available attractions in the park are a "must do" for you...



...as well as to select what other priorities you have during your visit.

It will work around any existing dining reservations you have made and take into account both estimated wait times and how far you would need to walk from location to location.

If you are Park Hopping, Disney Genie will ask you when you want to go to the other park and take that into account when generating your itinerary for the day. If you don't like a suggestion that Disney Genie makes, you can click to swap that destination with something else, from a list of additional options that Disney Genie will provide. You also can let Disney Genie know if height restrictions or accessibility is an issue for your travel party, and it will adjust your plan to accommodate.

Disney Genie works like a navigation app on your phone, according to Disney, so if a suggested attraction goes down due to weather or some other factor, Disney Genie will "reroute" and adjust your plan for the day. Disney Genie accesses Disney's real-time attraction wait time and capacity information, as well as historic information on attraction load and guest ratings, plus your stated preferences, to generate your itinerary, using a genetic algorithm.

In addition to the custom itinerary, Disney Genie includes a real-time tip board with current and forecast wait times during the day, as well as a screen with all restaurants' mobile order wait times, if you want to use that information to build your own plan. You also can use Disney Genie to join the waitlist for available table service restaurants.

In addition to Disney Genie, Disney has introduced Lightning Lane - the new name for the old Fastpass queues. At two attractions in each Walt Disney World theme park, you can get into their Lightning Lane by purchasing direct access. The cost varies by attraction and date, and you can select a time and buy the access through Disney Genie, which will work that time into your itinerary for the day.

Eligible attractions for individual Lightning Lane use are:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

You can book up to two of these Lightning Lane uses per person, per day, but only one at each attraction.

To access Lightning Lane at other attractions, you will need to upgrade to the paid Disney Genie+ service, which costs $15 per person per day at Walt Disney World. Disney Genie+ works much like Disneyland's old MaxPass system. You pick one attraction at a time through the app for the next available Lightning Lane entrance. After that time, or two hours have passed - whichever comes first, you can pick another attraction to enter via the Lightning Lane. Here are the available Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane attractions at each park.

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

It's a Small World

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan's Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid

Epcot

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission Space - Green & Orange

Soarin' Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Jr. Play and Dance!

Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opens Dec. 19)

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours - The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania

Disney's Animal Kingdom

A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King

Dinosaur

It's Tough to be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Na'vi River Journey

The Animation Experience

Feathered Friends in Flight

Your selections will be factored into your custom itinerary.

Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane launch October 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort. The start date for Disneyland will be announced "very soon," according to Disney officials. We will update this post with information from Disneyland when it becomes available.

