How to Use Disney Genie Plus

If you visited the Disneyland Resort sometime in past few years and used MaxPass, Disney Genie+ will seem very familiar. That's because Disney Genie+ works pretty much the same as the old MaxPass system in allowing you to access shorter wait times throughout the park.

Disney Genie+ is an upsell to the free Disney Genie service that we detailed in a previous post, How to Use Disney Genie. It costs $15 per person per day at the Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per person per day at Disneyland. If you buy it, Disney Genie+ allows you to use the app to book a timed entry to the "Lightning Lane" at one of the eligible attractions. ("Lightning Lane" is Disney's new term for the old Fastpass queues at its attractions.)

To book, just go the Disney Genie Tip Board and click the Genie+ Lightning Lane box under the attraction you want.

You can make another Lightning Lane reservation through Disney Genie+ once either the return window for your first one has opened, or two hours have passed since you made your first Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation. (That's the same way that Fastpass worked.) You can buy Disney Genie+ and make your first Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation at 7am on the date of your visit, so log into the app early to get the best selection. You can make your next Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation starting at 9am, since that's two hours later.

You do not get to pick return times with Genie+ Lightning Lane. It's first-click, first-get. But as people cancel or switch their reservations during the day, earlier available return times can appear, so it's worth keeping an eye on the Tip Board if you want to jump on one of those times.

Here are the eligible attractions for Genie+ Lightning Lane:

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

It's a Small World

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan's Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid

Epcot

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission Space - Green & Orange

Soarin' Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Jr. Play and Dance!

Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opens Dec. 19)

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours - The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania

Disney's Animal Kingdom

A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King

Dinosaur

It's Tough to be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Na'vi River Journey

The Animation Experience

Feathered Friends in Flight

Disneyland

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

It's a Small World

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Disney California Adventure

Goofy's Sky School

Grizzly River Run

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout

Incredicoaster

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue

Soarin' Around the World

Toy Story Midway Mania

If you are using Disney Genie's free automated itinerary, it will factor in your Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations when building your plan for the day.

Should you buy Disney Genie+?

At $60-80 per day for a family of four (depending whether you are visiting Disney World or Disneyland), Disney Genie+ can be either a tough extra expense or an invaluable way to get more from your day, depending upon your family's budget and the crowd levels inside the park. That's why we recommend looking at the free Disney Genie Tip Board multiple times in the weeks leading up to your visit, so that you get a feel for wait times, which will help you to make a more informed decision about whether to buy Disney Genie+.

Remember than wait times increase with crowd levels, and Disney is busiest during school holidays, which run from mid-May through early August in Florida during the summer, as well as the weeks of Spring Break, Christmas, and New Year's. Any week with a runDisney event also brings large crowds to Walt Disney World.

Disney does not limit the number of guests who can buy Disney Genie+ on any given day. That means that on the busiest days - when one might expect Genie+ to provide the best value - more people buying and using Genie+ might cancel out much of that extra value. So if you have the budget to afford the upgrade, plan to buy Disney Genie+ as soon as it becomes available at 7am and starting making your Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations right away, to get the most value from your purchase.

Disney Genie+ does not include some of the more popular attractions in each park, either. To get Lightning Lane access to those, you do not need Disney Genie+ but would need to buy Individual Lightning Lane access.

Keep reading: How to Use Individual Lightning Lane

