IAAPA to Present 2021 Awards Online

IAAPA said today that it will announce the winners of its annual awards online in advance of its IAAPA Expo in Orlando next month.

The world's leading theme park industry association typically makes these announcements during its Tuesday morning Kick Off event at the Expo. However, with the pandemic and travel restrictions continuing to keep some IAAPA members at home instead of traveling to Orlando, IAAPA chose to go virtual to allow "more members than ever before to share and celebrate in the exciting news," according to the association's press release.

"We invite the entire attractions community to join us as we announce this year’s outstanding winners and Hall of Fame Inductees," IAAPA President and CEO Hal McEvoy said. "The IAAPA Awards programs honor and celebrate excellence, service, passion, creativity and dedication to the global attractions industry, and we are excited by the diversity of experience and innovation this year’s winners represent."

The announcements will be made live daily at 11am Eastern time November 1-5, on the IAAPA Facebook page.

November 1: IAAPA Hall of Fame Awards

November 2: IAAPA Service Awards and IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award

November 3-5: IAAPA Brass Ring Awards

You can read more about the awards criteria on the IAAPA website, where the awards announcements will be archived for later viewing. IAAPA also will honor this year's award winners in person at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, which runs November 15-19 at the Orange County Convention Center. (Please stop to say hello if you see me on the show floor!)

