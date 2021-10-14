Europa Park to Celebrate Halloween and Christmas, Together

Germany's Europa Park is extending its season this year, keeping the park open for the first time between the Halloween and Christmas seasons.

Europa Park is calling the period between November 8 and 26 "HALLOWinter" - a "perfect mix of a grisly-yet-beautiful spookiness and wonderfully beautiful winter weeks," according to the park's press release.

"Witches wear red pointed hats next to lovingly-decorated pumpkins, while roasted almonds and mulled wine beckon in a combination of two seasons that is unique worldwide."



Photo courtesy Europa Park

While plenty of top theme parks remain open during the transition period between the two holiday seasons, beyond Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday, it's rare to see a destination try to mash up the two seasons. Usually it's just an abrupt switch from one to the other. Pumpkin spice lattes one day, gingerbread the next.

But Jack Skellington's not the only one who would like a bit of both. Maybe more fans would like to see a smoother transition between two of the most popular times of the year for theme parks. Europa Park now is giving them that opportunity.

