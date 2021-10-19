Universal Studios Hollywood Unwraps Christmas Plans

Universal Studios Hollywood will welcome back its "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" celebrations this year on November 26, the park announced today.

How about that - a theme park that actually waits until after Thanksgiving to kick off its Christmas celebrations.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter features holiday decorations through Hogsmeade, holiday fare at The Three Brooksticks restaurant, Christmas songs from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, and nightly performances of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle light show.

Grinchmas takes over Universal Plaza in the center of the park's Upper Lot, where a 65 foot-tall Grinchmas tree will come to life in a tree lighting ceremony each evening, with The Grinch, his dog Max, and the Who-ville Whos performing on select nights.

(Videos are from the most recent performances, in 2019.)

The events are included in park admission and will continue through January 2, 2022. For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, please visit our authorized partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)