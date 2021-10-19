Fear Will Not Be a Factor at Universal Orlando Anymore

The Fear Factor Live show is not coming back to Universal Studios Florida.
The show, based on the long-canceled NBC reality TV series that starred some guy who went on to host a podcast or something, has not played since the Universal Orlando theme parks closed for the pandemic in early 2020. Even before that, the show played on a somewhat irregular seasonal basis, prompting constant rumors about its imminent demise. Its prime location next to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley also fueled speculation that Universal had other plans for the site.
Now, local sources report that a Universal Orlando spokesperson has confirmed that the show will not return and has closed permanently. Fear Factor Live's theater currently is being used Halloween Nightmare Fuel show during Halloween Horror Nights. In past years, the theater housed the Academy of Villains and Bill & Ted shows during HHN, which shut down Fear Factor Live show for two months each fall.
Previously, Universal Orlando confirmed that it would close the Shrek 4D show in January, creating another opening for future development at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando also is working on its new Epic Universe theme park near the Orange County Convention Center, which is expected to open in 2025.
I suspect that stage shows might be done at HHN in Orlando after this year.
When I was working at USF (20+ years ago) there were dozens of days when I would grab lunch and watch 'The Wild Wild Wild West Stunt Show'. For me it embodied that touch of irreverence that is a UO signature.
I’m sure I’m not the first to type this and definitely not the first to think it, but with the London facade already in place this area would be a perfect location to build a Harry Potter Ministry of Magic expansion/attraction. They could even include a “time turner” element that transported visitors back to the era of Newt Scamander if they so chose…
I know that Fantastic Beasts is heavily rumored to be part of EU, so I’m not sure how much that proposition might conflict with their plans there, but this seems like a no-brainer to me.
Definitely going to be interesting to see how this affects HHN if they tear down the theater. That's the last viable location for their stage shows unless they get creative and use the music plaza or even an indoor venue.