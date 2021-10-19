Fear Will Not Be a Factor at Universal Orlando Anymore

The Fear Factor Live show is not coming back to Universal Studios Florida.

The show, based on the long-canceled NBC reality TV series that starred some guy who went on to host a podcast or something, has not played since the Universal Orlando theme parks closed for the pandemic in early 2020. Even before that, the show played on a somewhat irregular seasonal basis, prompting constant rumors about its imminent demise. Its prime location next to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley also fueled speculation that Universal had other plans for the site.

Now, local sources report that a Universal Orlando spokesperson has confirmed that the show will not return and has closed permanently. Fear Factor Live's theater currently is being used Halloween Nightmare Fuel show during Halloween Horror Nights. In past years, the theater housed the Academy of Villains and Bill & Ted shows during HHN, which shut down Fear Factor Live show for two months each fall.

Previously, Universal Orlando confirmed that it would close the Shrek 4D show in January, creating another opening for future development at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando also is working on its new Epic Universe theme park near the Orange County Convention Center, which is expected to open in 2025.

