How to Use Disney's Individual Lightning Lane

Want to skip the lines at Disney's top theme park attractions? Visitors to the Walt Disney World and (soon) Disneyland theme parks can pay their way into a shorter queue by buying one-time Individual Lightning Lane access.

Lightning Lane is Disney's new term for its old Fastpass queues. For many attractions, fans can get Lightning Lane access by purchasing Disney Genie+, which we detailed in a previous post, How to Use Disney Genie+. But for eight top attractions at Walt Disney World and three at Disneyland, Genie+ won't get you into the Lightning Lane. You will need to buy what Disney is calling Individual Lightning Lane access for those.

The prices varies from $7-15 per use, depending upon the attraction and the date. You can book up to two Individual Lightning Lane uses per person per day, but only one at each attraction.

The eligible attractions for Individual Lightning Lane access at the Walt Disney World Resort are:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

At the Disneyland Resort, the eligible attractions are:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

Radiator Springs Racers and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure

To book, just select the Individual Lightning Lane box under the attraction's listing on the Disney Genie Tip Board, then select a time and pay.

You do not need to buy Disney Genie+ to buy an Individual Lightning Lane time, but you do need to be logged into the official Walt Disney World or Disneyland app.

Access to Individual Lightning Lane opens at 7am each morning for Walt Disney World's on-site hotel guests, then at park opening for everyone else. Disney seems to be opening additional inventory for day guests at park opening, so earlier times may become available then.

Should you buy Individual Lightning Lane?

As with Disney Genie+, this comes down to your budget and the number of people in the park on the day of your visit. If you check the Disney Genie Tip Board in the weeks leading up to your visit, you will get an idea how long a wait you would be avoiding with an Individual Lightning Lane purchase. Unlike Disney Genie+, the number of Individual Lightning Lane accesses sold each day is limited, so if you want one, plan to buy it as soon as it becomes available.

In general, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is going to be the toughest attraction to experience without Individual Lightning Lane access. But many guests would rather spend a couple hours in line than pay the $15 per person Individual Lightning Lane fee. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is another tough "get," but you should try to get in via the free virtual queue first. If you do not get a virtual queue placement, then go ahead and buy the Individual Lightning Lane to experience that attraction.

Space Mountain is usually the least expensive Individual Lightning Lane attraction, simply because using the Lightning Lane there typically saves you the least amount of time relative to the other eligible attractions. But if the pass is available and you think it's worth $7 to skip the standby line, hey, it's your money.

Previously: How to Use Disney Genie and How to Use Disney Genie+

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

To buy discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

Replies (1)