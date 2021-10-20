World Record Drop Ride Tops Off in Orlando

Orlando's tallest new attraction topped off high above International Drive this morning.

Workers installed a wind dancer element atop the 430-foot Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, making the attraction the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride. When Orlando Free Fall opens in December, visitors will ride a rotating vehicle to the top of the tower, where their seats will tilt forward 30 degrees before dropping nearly 400 feet at over 75 mph.

After the installation, workers celebrated atop the tower, which will offer views across central Florida, from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando and, on clear days, all the way to downtown.



Photo courtesy The Slingshot Group of Companies

Orlando Free Fall will join the 300-foot Orlando Slingshot, which also is now under construction at ICON Park for a December opening. Funtime is the manufacturer of both rides, with Keator Construction as their general contractor.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)