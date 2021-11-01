The Grinch Gets a New Home for the Holidays at Universal Orlando

The Grinch has a new home at Universal Orlando this holiday season. The resort today revealed some additional details about its upcoming Holidays at Universal Orlando celebration, including a new location for the annual Grinch musical.

Fans will still queue for the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular" in Islands of Adventure's Seuss Landing. But instead of walking over to the Universal Studios Florida soundstage where Universal had staged the production in years past, its new home will be in the former Blue Man Group theater. That theater became available when Blue Man Group closed its run during the pandemic.

In addition, Universal Orlando announced that Mannheim Steamroller will return to the resort for performances on Universal Studios Florida's Music Plaza Stage on December 4, 5, 11 and 12. Finally, Universal also confirmed that the Holiday Tribute Store will return to the Macy's space in USF again this month.

Previously announced events include the return of Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida and The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle at Islands of Adventure. The Holiday celebrations at Universal Orlando start November 13 and continue through January 2, 2022. For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks that include the holiday attractions, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

And for details about holiday celebrations at other U.S. theme parks, including links to discounted tickets, please see our post from earlier today, What's Up for the Holidays at America's Theme Parks?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)