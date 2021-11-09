Ferrari Is Coming to Legoland California

Ferrari is coming to a US theme park next year. Legoland California today announced that it will open the first Lego Ferrari "Build and Race" attraction next spring.

The heart of the Build and Race experience will provide guests the opportunity to build a Lego Ferrari car to race at one of three tracks that offer different obstacles and challenges, along with the chance to clock the fastest time. Participants then can scan their car digitally and further enhance it before competing in a virtual lap on a Legoland track inspired by Ferrari's Fiorano Circuit.

The experience also will include a photo op with a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by Lego.

"We are excited to build upon our existing relationship with Lego by combining our leading brands within this transformative entertainment attraction," Ferrari Director of Location Based Entertainment Annabel Rochfort said. "The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and Lego lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari’s strategy to reach out to its younger fans."

"Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility."

The Lego Ferrari Build and Race experience will be included with Legoland California admission and will open sometime next spring.

To buy discounted tickets to Legoland California, please visit our authorized partner's Legoland California tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)