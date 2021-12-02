What Was the Best Theme Park Show of the Year?

Friday morning we will open nominations for the Best Show category in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

This one might be the trickiest category for the awards this year, as we are restricting eligible nominees to shows that played during the 2021 season. That means four of the shows that readers voted into their top 10 last year - including this category's defending champion - will not be eligible this time because they remained closed throughout the year. A fifth show from that top 10 is now playing in altered form, and a sixth closed in the fall.



Disneyland's Fantasmic! did not play in 2021, so it will not be eligible defend its Best Show award.

To nominate your favorite eligible shows that did run this year, look for the link that will come in your Theme Park Insider email newsletter on Friday. If you have not subscribed to the newsletter, here is the link to do that. It's free and the newsletter comes three times a week, delivering the latest headlines and discount ticket links from Theme Park Insider.

The criteria you wish to use in picking your nominees is up to you - again, so long as the show played in 2021 and did not close permanently during the year. Please nominate up to 10 shows, in order starting with your favorite. When nominating, please tell us the name of the show as well as the park where it plays. Some shows play in multiple locations, so we need the specific locations when determining the finalists.

Other categories still accepting nominees this week include Best Restaurant, Best New Attraction, and Best Hotel. You will find the links to those in the email, as well.

Later this month, we will present up to 10 finalists in the Best Show category for a vote on the front page of ThemeParkInsider.com, which will determine our winner. We will announce the winners in all categories of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

