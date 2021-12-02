Happy Merry Everything at Universal Studios Hollywood

What passes for a winter breeze finally blew through southern California this week, making tonight the perfect occasion for a visit to the holiday celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood.

A sign over the new Pets Place distilled perfectly the spirit of the event - Happy Merry Everything!

Just around the corner, it's Christmas in Hollywood's version of New York, complete with snow that doesn't melt... or end up filthy. Yes, it's movie magic!

Even the Weasleys' car is decorated for the season.

Universal Plaza once again hosts Grinchmas, with abundant photo ops and the giant Grinchmas tree in the heart of the plaza.

But my happy place is, as always, Hogsmeade, the site of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

And when the sun goes down, it's time for The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle to return.

The show ran tonight at 5:30pm and again at park close at 6pm. The lightest crowds always come with later shows, so don't bother rushing to see the first of the evening. It's a shame, though, that Universal doesn't stay open later in December for after-work crowds in the Los Angeles area, especially with rival Disneyland booked solid for the month, clearing market share for its rivals to claim.

But Universal Studios Hollywood remains a lovely place during the holiday season for any amount of time, and eight hours a day is better than the nothing that local residents got last year for Christmas. Happy Merry Everything, everyone.

Replies (0)