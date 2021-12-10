Thorpe Park Looks to Add New Coaster

Thorpe Park is looking to add its first new roller coaster in more than a decade. The London-area theme park has begun soliciting public comment on plans for a new coaster, with a goal of starting construction late next year.

The proposal would lead to the removal of Thorpe Park's Lumber Jump, The Rocky Express, and Timber Tugboat, which now stand on the site where the coaster is planned. Public comment will continue through January 7, at which point Thorpe Park and owner Merlin Entertainments will complete and submit their application to the Runnymede Borough Council next spring.

The park has not officially named the coaster maker or model, but has provided several concept images, which ought to provide several clues.



All images via Thorpe Park

And here is the proposed track layout.

As part of the proposal, Merlin revealed its annual attendance numbers for four UK theme parks: Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, and Legoland Windsor. The data show that Thorpe Park, without major new attractions, had fallen to fourth place among its Merlin peers in 2019.

"Visitor numbers to Thorpe Park remain well below the peak levels experienced in 2010. The graph below demonstrates that visitor numbers fluctuate and that without investment in new rides visitor numbers will decline," the proposal website stated. That site also is where you can submit a comment, if you are a local resident.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)