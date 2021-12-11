Season's Screamings Is a Holiday Gift for Haunt Fans

In less than a week, Halloween fans across southern California will mount their counter-attack against the warm vibes and merry spirit of the holiday season. It's almost time for the first-ever Season's Screamings fan event, at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Presented by Midsummer Scream, the three-day event starts Friday, December 17 with a Christmas Spooktacular variety show, hosted by "You're Next" star Barbara Crampton and Fangoria editor Angel Melanson. The Hall of Yuletide Spirits will provide a full line-up of walk-through haunts, while more than 200 vendors will fill the show floor to provide the ultimate holiday shopping experience for haunt and horror fans.

The program includes panels and presentations on Saturday and Sunday, including a look inside the making of "Muppets Haunted Mansion" with director Kirk Thatcher. Other special guests at the event are scheduled to include "Gremlins" star Zach Galligan, Butch Patrick - the original Eddie Munster from "The Munsters," and Robert Allen Mukes, aka "Bonecrusher," from "House of 1000 Corpses" and "Westworld."

Tickets are $60 for weekend general admission and are available via the Season's Screamings website, which includes the full event line-up. Single-day and "Naughty List" VIP tickets also are available. Note that proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours will be required for entry to the hall.

