Liseberg Hopes Families Reach for the Moon in New Land

Sweden's Liseberg will open a new family themed land in 2022 as it gears up for its 100th anniversary in 2023.





"Luna Park will be like its own little universe inside the amusement park, especially in the evening with all the lights. A beautiful and immersive environment with lots of lighting, elegant architecture, and the air of innovation," Liseberg Creative Director David Schofield said of the new land.

The first phase of Luna Park will open April 23, 2022 and feature two family rides. Tempus will be a Zamperla Nebulaz ride, with four rotating axes. You can see the Zamperla Nebulaz in action here, on my Instagram post from the 2019 IAAPA Expo.



Concept art courtesy Liseberg

Turbo will be an interactive Technical Park Sidecar XL carousel, where riders can control how fast and high the motorcycle and sidecar will go.

"We are creating a completely new area, much like we did when we built The Rabbit Land in 2013," Liseberg CEO says Andreas Andersen said. "This time we are building an area for the whole family with several new attractions. The area is a tribute to the history of amusement parks and Liseberg – and a celebration worthy of a 100-year anniversary."

For that 100th anniversary, Luna Park will expand with a Vekoma Family Boomerang coaster called - appropriately - Luna. At 794 feet long with a 110-foot spike and a top speed of 42 miles per hour, Luna will be the tallest and fastest Vekoma Family Boomerang in the world, according to the park.

Luna Park will join Lisberg's previously announced expansions with the opening of the Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel in 2023 and Oceana Water World in 2024.

