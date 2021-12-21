Knott's Berry Farm Announces 2022 Event Dates

Knott's Berry Farm has announced its event line-up for 2022, including the returns of the Peanuts Celebration and Boysenberry Festival.

With the exception of the hard-ticket, after-hours Knott's Scary Farm, all events are included with theme park admission.

Knott's Peanuts Celebration (featuring live shows, characters meets and themed food): January 22 through March 6, 2022

Knott's Boysenberry Festival (the park's premier food festival, honoring the fruit that made Knott's a renown berry farm): March 18 through April 24

Summer at Knott's (including Knott's Summer Nights and Ghost Town Alive!): May 20 through September 5



The Ghost Town Alive! interactive role-play event. Photo courtesy Knott's

Knott's Scary Farm (the original Halloween theme park haunt celebrates its 49th year): Select nights September 22 through October 31

Knott's Spooky Farm (with family-focused Halloween activities and trick-or-treating): Daytime weekends October 1 through October 30, plus Halloween

Knott's Merry Farm (featuring live Christmas entertainment throughout the park): November 18 through January 1, 2023

In addition, the Knott's Soak City water park will open May 28 for its 2022 season, which will run through September 11.

For discounted tickets to Knott's Berry Farm (including Knott's Scary Farm once those tickets go on sale), please visit our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

* * *

