Enjoy Christmas Videos from Disney, Universal and Knott's

Merry Christmas to everyone taking the time to visit us during this festive season! Whether you are stuck in an empty office, passing time while the rest of the family naps or looking for something to watch when games get canceled, please enjoy some of our Christmas and holiday videos from theme parks in California and Florida.

Let's start with the holiday tradition of watching a Disney Christmas parade. Here is the A Christmas Fantasy parade from Disneyland this year.

And the Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks and projection show, also from Disneyland.

Another great holiday nighttime show is the The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, from Universal Studios Hollywood (and Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure).

I enjoyed getting to talk with The Grinch at Universal this year, too.

Flashing back to the past, enjoy Home for the Holidays at Knott's Berry Farm.

And take a holiday visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter for Celestina Warbeck's Holiday Spell.

Next up is the Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's, from Universal Studios Florida.

And finally, the Country Bear Christmas Special... from Tokyo Disneyland. (Yes, that means much of it is in Japanese. Enjoy!)

