Final Round Vote: Picking the World's Best Theme Park

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Theme Park Insider Awards nominations and voting this year. We've made it to the final category, so now it's time to select our choice for Best Theme Park.

Two parks stood miles ahead of all others in the nominations this year, so let's allow these two front-runners to battle for the title. Each one is wonderful, but only one can be our winner. Let's take a video walk around each park as we decide which one that will be.

Disneyland

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Time to vote.

If you haven't voted in the other categories yet, these remain open for your vote:

We will announce the winners in all categories of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Replies (8)