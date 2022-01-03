Theme Park of the Day: Tokyo DisneySea

New Coaster to Start Previews at SeaWorld Orlando January 30

Passholder previews for SeaWorld Orlando's new Ice Breaker coaster will start January 30, the park announced this morning.

The long-awaited Premier Rides Sky Rocket coaster will open officially to the public on February 18, SeaWorld Orlando also said today. The 1,900-foot multi-launch coaster reaches a top speed of 52 mph and features a 100-degree, 93-foot spike. (Though to get the full effect of that beyond-vertical drop on the spike, you will need to sit near the back of the coaster.)

Platinum Pass members will get their first chance to go on January 30 and 31, with Gold members joining them February 1-6. Silver Pass members get in on the preview February 7-13, with Bronze members and Fun Card holders completing the preview on February 14-15.

Ice Breaker is one of four pandemic-delayed SeaWorld Parks roller coasters that will be opening to the public this winter and spring, followed by RMC's Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Bolliger & Mabillard's Emperor at SeaWorld San Diego, and Intamin's Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Here is SeaWorld Orlando's opening announcement hype video for Ice Breaker.

* * *

