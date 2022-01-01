Islands of Adventure Leads 21st Annual Theme Park Insider Awards

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure leads our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards by winning the Best Theme Park honor for the third year in a row and the eighth time overall.

Islands of Adventure today also celebrates a double win by new attraction Jurassic World VelociCoaster and a Hall of Fame performance by perennial restaurant champion Mythos. Universal Orlando also captured honors for Best Halloween Event and Best Holiday Event, while outgoing Universal Parks & Resorts chairman Tom Williams was honored as our Insider of the Year.

The Universal Orlando park went up against Disneyland in our final-round reader vote. Based on nominations and that final-round voting, our readers Top 10 theme parks for 2021 were:

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Disneyland Tokyo DisneySea Disney's Animal Kingdom Universal Studios Florida Epcot Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Disney's Hollywood Studios Cedar Point Efteling

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

