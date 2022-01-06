Theme Park of the Day: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World Puts New Ratatouille Ride on Standby

Walt Disney World is dropping its last remaining virtual queue.

Disney announced today that the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride in Epcot's expanded France pavilion will be switching to a traditional standby queue, effective Monday, January 10. The trackless dark ride had been using a virtual queue since opening officially October 1.

While Disney will be admitting fans to the Remy ride through the standby queue, it will continue to sell line-skipping access through the Individual Lightning Lane product. The price for that has been ranging between $8-11 per person.

Disney previously offered a virtual queue on its Star Wars Rise of the Resistance attraction, but dropped that in favor of a standby queue last year. At Disneyland in California, Disney has dropped virtual queues for Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Disney has said that it may bring back virtual queues on these attractions as needed in the future, however.

But for now, instead of logging into the My Disney Experience app to try to snag a place in the virtual queue first thing in the morning, Disney World hotel guests who want to experience Epcot's newest ride should plan to arrive at the park and head to the France pavilion at opening to queue for the ride in the old fashioned way.

For guests not staying on site, Disney World's new 30-minute early entry for hotel guests means that the Remy queue likely will be filled by the time you get into the park. So waiting until later in the day, with the hope that the initial rush will have passed and wait times decreased, might be the better choice.

For more on Disney's Ratatouille ride, please read Ben Mills' review of Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, the Paris original, or my recap from the Epcot opening last fall, Disney Expands the Menu with Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

