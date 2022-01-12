Theme Park of the Day: Disneyland Paris

Disney World Announces Garden Rocks Concert Lineup

The Garden Rocks Concert Series is coming back to the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival this year, Walt Disney World announced today.

The spring concert series features headlining acts in the America Gardens Theater in World Showcase on Friday through Monday evenings during the festival, which runs March 2 through July 4. Here are the bands and performers that Disney has booked so far for this year's concert series:

March 4-5 – The Guess Who

March 6-7 – Rick Springfield

March 11-12 – Melina Leon

March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice (guitarist and vocalist with Billy Joel)

March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang

March 25-28 – The Orchestra, starring former members of ELO

April 1-2 – The Spinners

April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters

April 8-9 – Blue October

April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of Boston

April 17-18 – Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

April 22-23 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte

April 29-30 – Berlin

May 1-2 – TobyMac

May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears

May 8-9 – The Commodores

May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett

May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls

May 22-23 – Collin Raye

May 27-28 – Thelma Houston

May 29-30 – Little River Band

June 3-6 – Simple Plan

June 10-13 – Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

June 17-20 – Plain White T's

In addition to the headliners, local Orlando bands will play on Tuesdays through Thursdays at the America Gardens Theater during the festival, so there will be live music at the theater every night of the festival, up until the final Fourth of July holiday weekend. Six additional headliners will be announced later for remaining weekend spots.

Guests can reserve spaces for each headliner show by purchasing a Garden Rocks Dining Package, which will go on sale next Wednesday, January 19, on Disney's website. The packages run from $57-69 per adult and include a meal at the Coral Reef Restaurant, Garden Grill Restaurant, Rose & Crown Dining Room, or Biergarten Restaurant as well as guaranteed seats at that evening's show.

* * *

