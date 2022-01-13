Theme Park of the Day: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Disney Plans 2022 D23 Expo In Person and Online

Tickets will go on sale next week for the return of the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in September. In addition to the in-person event, Disney's D23 fan club will be making many of the Expo presentations available via livestream for Disney fans around the world.

For this first time, Disney is requiring that people be D23 members to buy tickets to the Expo, which runs September 9 through 11. Membership in the official Disney fan club is free, but a Gold Membership, with extra benefits, costs $99.99 per person or $129.99 for a Gold Duo Membership. One-day D23 Expo tickets will cost $99 for adults, with a $10 discount for D23 Gold Members. Three-day tickets will be $229 for Gold Members and $279 for general members, with a limited number of $899 three-day Hall D23 Preferred Seating tickets also available to Gold Members.

There will be no charge to watch livestreamed presentations on D23.com.

The tickets will go on sale to D23 members on January 20 at noon Pacific time, but Visa cardholders who are members of D23 will get access to a one-day presale on January 19 at 10am PT, as Visa is joining the D23 Expo as its presenting sponsor this year.

The only sessions that Disney has confirmed for the event so far are the Disney Legends induction ceremony and the Mousequerade costume contest. However, the Expo typically includes a stacked lineup of announcements and reveals from Disney Parks, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney+. Events will take place in the 7,000-seat Hall D23 as well as at a new 3,000-seat Premiere Stage, the 1,200-seat Backlot Stage, and the expanded, 700-seat Walt Disney Archives Stage. This year's event also will kick off the official 100th anniversary celebration for The Walt Disney Company.

Disney will bring back the Stagepass system for reserved space at presentations. Expo guests will be rank their preferences for Stagepass access, which will be granted via a random selection process. Standby queues also will be available for all presentations, D23 representatives said.

In addition to the presentations, the Walt Disney Archives will present an all-new exhibit at the Expo that will be themed to the company's 100th anniversary. And Disney is restoring Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream company airplane for display at the Expo, in an exhibit called "Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane presented by Amazon."



No, Walt's plane will not be flying like this from its current home at Walt Disney World to Anaheim. Roadtrip instead? Archive photo courtesy D23

While it is impossible to know what the state of the pandemic will this September, at the current time, the state of California is requiring that large indoor conventions - such as D23 Expo - require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test for entry. All attendees age 18 or older also need to provide photo ID in addition to proof of vaccination or a negative test at such events. Disney representatives said that the company continues to monitor conditions and restrictions and will publish safety guidelines for Expo attendees.

