Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Hollywood
Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

More Walt Disney World Restaurants Are Reopening

January 14, 2022, 1:05 PM · More of Disney's hotel restaurants will be reopening or expanding their operations in the month ahead, the Walt Disney World resort announced today.

Here is what is coming back at Walt Disney World, and when:

Jiko
Jiko – The Cooking Place. Photo courtesy Disney

Based on personal experience (though it's been a minute), I would say that Jiko's return is the big win here, though I know many people like the Cape May buffets, too. However, Disney did note that the crab legs will be a per-pound upsell to the buffet when they return.

What's your pick from among these Walt Disney World restaurants?

* * *
Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (2)

ChadH
Chad H
January 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM

>> However, Disney did note that the crab legs will be a per-pound upsell

Que Suprise….

MIkeW
MIkeW
January 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM

Did like Cape May when family stayed at Beach Club years ago.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Two New Roller Coasters to Open Next Week in Dubai

Two New Roller Coasters to Open Next Week in Dubai

Disney Plans 2022 D23 Expo In Person and Online

Disney Plans 2022 D23 Expo In Person and Online

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Get News, Discounts