More Walt Disney World Restaurants Are Reopening

More of Disney's hotel restaurants will be reopening or expanding their operations in the month ahead, the Walt Disney World resort announced today.

Here is what is coming back at Walt Disney World, and when:

January 27: Flying Fish at Disney's BoardWalk

January 31: Lunch service at Ale & Compass Restaurant at Disney's Yacht Club Resort

February 3: The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

February 15: Breakfast and dinner buffets at Cape May Café at Disney's Beach Club Resort

February 17: Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge



Jiko – The Cooking Place. Photo courtesy Disney

Based on personal experience (though it's been a minute), I would say that Jiko's return is the big win here, though I know many people like the Cape May buffets, too. However, Disney did note that the crab legs will be a per-pound upsell to the buffet when they return.

What's your pick from among these Walt Disney World restaurants?

