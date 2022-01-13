Theme Park of the Day: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Diana Ross, Marshmello Headline Universal Orlando Mardi Gras

One day after Walt Disney World announced its spring concert lineup, the Universal Orlando Resort released its Mardi Gras concert schedule.

Universal Orlando's annual Mardi Gras celebration runs from February 5 through April 24 this year, with headliner concerts at Universal Studios Florida on weekend evenings, featuring stars including Diana Ross, Khalid, and Marshmello. Here is the lineup:

February 5, Sugar Ray

February 12, Diana Ross

February 19, Barenaked Ladies

February 20, Styx

February 26, Jon Pardi

March 5, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip

March 6, Marshmello

March 12, Lee Brice

March 13, Becky G

March 18, Khalid

March 19, Seal

March 20, Gavin DeGraw

March 25, The Revivalists

March 26, Jimmie Allen

March 27, Jason Derulo

All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage near the front of the park and are included with park admission. For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Florida, please visit our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

This year's Mardi Gras parade theme will be "Planet Mardi Gras," featuring new six floats with "cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more." And yes, the beads will be back this year, too. The parade will run on select dates during the festival.

In addition to the concerts and the parade, Universal's Mardi Gras will include a new Float Factory Warehouse theme for the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, as well as Mardi Gras and Carnival-inspired food and drinks from around the world. Finally, brass bands "straight from Bourbon Street" will perform daily throughout Universal Studios Florida.

* * *

