Diana Ross, Marshmello Headline Universal Orlando Mardi Gras

its spring concert lineup, the Universal Orlando Resort released its Mardi Gras concert schedule.One day after Walt Disney World announced
Universal Orlando's annual Mardi Gras celebration runs from February 5 through April 24 this year, with headliner concerts at Universal Studios Florida on weekend evenings, featuring stars including Diana Ross, Khalid, and Marshmello. Here is the lineup:
February 5, Sugar Ray
February 12, Diana Ross
February 19, Barenaked Ladies
February 20, Styx
February 26, Jon Pardi
March 5, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip
March 6, Marshmello
March 12, Lee Brice
March 13, Becky G
March 18, Khalid
March 19, Seal
March 20, Gavin DeGraw
March 25, The Revivalists
March 26, Jimmie Allen
March 27, Jason Derulo
All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage near the front of the park and are included with park admission. For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Florida, please visit our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.
This year's Mardi Gras parade theme will be "Planet Mardi Gras," featuring new six floats with "cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more." And yes, the beads will be back this year, too. The parade will run on select dates during the festival.
In addition to the concerts and the parade, Universal's Mardi Gras will include a new Float Factory Warehouse theme for the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, as well as Mardi Gras and Carnival-inspired food and drinks from around the world. Finally, brass bands "straight from Bourbon Street" will perform daily throughout Universal Studios Florida.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
This a great season in Orlando parks with all the festivals and Mardi Gras events. I like what Seaworld is doing also but they tell us what live acts they book very close to the appearance dates. Looking forward to them all.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Good lineup no doubt. I find it kind of interesting Universal released this just a few days after Disney released their Epcot lineup. I enjoy music like a lot of us but I'm no historian or super fanatic on the matter, but it is clear Universal's lineup is more impressive than the Disney one.
Shoutout to our hometown artist, Khalid, representing far West Texas!