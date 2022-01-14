Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Hollywood

Two New Roller Coasters to Open Next Week in Dubai

Motiongate Dubai will officially become the home to the most roller coasters in the United Arab Emirates next week with the debut of its two newest thrill rides.

John Wick: Open Contract and Now You See Me: High Roller will open in the expanded Lionsgate Zone at the movie-themed park within the Dubai Parks and Resorts destination. The two new coasters will bring Motiongate's coaster count up to seven, breaking its tie with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which has five coasters.

Inspired by the Keanu Reeves action franchise, John Wick: Open Contract is a 1,019-foot 4D Free Fly Coaster from S&S, with a 54-foot drop and top speed of 38 mph. Now You See Me: High Roller is 1,702-foot single-car spinning coaster from Maurer Rides that will have a top speed of 43.5 mph, which the park has called the world's fastest of its type. The new coasters will open officially on January 21.



Photos courtesy Motiongate Dubai

Other coasters at Motiongate Dubai are the Hunger Games-themed Capitol Bullet Train - a Mack Rides launched coaster, the How to Train Your Dragon-themed Dragon Gliders - a Mack Rides Inverted Power Coaster, Green Hornet: High Speed Chase - a Gerstlauer Bobsled, Madagascar Mad Pursuit - a Gerstlauer Infinity, and Smurf Village Express - a Gerstlauer Junior Coaster.

Also on January 21, Dubai Parks and Resorts's Legoland Dubai will welcome guests to its new 250-room Legoland Hotel. For discounted tickets to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai, please visit our international travel partner's Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets page.

