Six Flags Changes Annual Pass System

Six Flags' year-round parks have dumped memberships in favor of a new three-tier seasonal pass system.
The new passes - now on sale at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom in California as well as the Texas and Fiesta Texas parks - come in three tiers: Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass, and Ultimate Pass. The Extreme and Ultimate passes offer no blockout dates and unlimited access to all Six Flags outdoor theme parks, as well as in-park discounts and a Flexible Pay option. The lowest priced Thrill Seeker pass is valid only at its home park on all but a handful of blockout dates, but does include free standard parking.
(Disneyland fans cry.)
Thrill Seekers passes are $114.99 at Magic Mountain and $79.99 at the other three parks. The Extreme Pass is $179.99 at Magic Mountain and $169.99 elsewhere, while the Ultimate Pass is $329.99 at Magic Mountain and $299.99 elsewhere. You can see the complete list of benefits for each pass tier on Six Flags' website.
If you are wondering if you can just buy an Extreme or Ultimate Pass in the Bay Area at Discovery Kingdom and use it in LA at Magic Mountain to save a few bucks, Six Flags says that certain pass perks are good only at your home park, where you bought and activated the pass.
And if you are wondering what makes Flexible Pay different than the old Memberships, the Flexible Pay option is a four-payment installment plan to pay off a one-season pass, as opposed to the Memberships' ongoing monthly payments. With Flexible Pay, you make one downpayment at purchase, followed by three monthly payments to pay off the pass.
Six Flags said that it would continue the Membership program for current members, as long as they make their payments. Six Flags' website continues offer new Membership enrollments at seasonal parks including Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Great America. Memberships start at $6.99 per month, with four tiers offering different benefits.
"We continuously look at ways to improve our product offerings with the goal of elevating the guest experience," a Six Flags spokesperson said when asked to comment on the changes. "Based on guest feedback, we are testing a simplified product architecture at select parks that better aligns with our guest-centric goals. As a result of the test, we will decide which changes to implement company-wide."
In its most recent quarterly financial report, Six Flags executives noted that the company's Active Pass Base was shifting from Memberships to season pass holders. Please tell us in the comments what you think about these changes.
Another sign of the times, business catering towards really wealthy people just because they can easily get more $ without having to do any more work. With the addition of what IMO is an executive pass...so parents of really wealthy kids can buy their kids to the front of 5 lines every time they visit.
I'm so grateful to have grown up as a fan and chronic atendee of the theme park industry before all this nonsense existed and visiting parks was still fun. Even though parks were busy and had long lines you at least didn't have to stand there and watch a bunch of spoiled kids with wealthy parents jump ahead of you. I stopped going to SF parks in 2018, the El Toro/Kingda Ka locker situation was the final straw for me.
^Six Flags clarified that the 5 FOL passes for the Ultimate pass are for the YEAR, not per visit.
That is much more reasonable...I still dislike SF as a company though =P
The previous pass options Six Flags offered were a complete steal for everything they included, which resulted in an attendance growth that outpaced revenue growth and probably did more damage than anything. The new passes look to be more in line with those offered at other regional theme parks, and while certainly more expensive, I don't think they're unreasonable given what they include. I am hopeful that this change will result in more investment in the parks, particularly beyond just dropping in new rides, as a majority of the Six Flags parks could use some refreshing and modernization.
As for memberships, it will be interesting to see how long those are allowed to continue. I heard a rumor that the free upgrades resulted in a loss for Six Flags on those who use the memberships regularly, so I wouldn't be surprised if they terminate them after the 2022 season and force a switch to season passes as everyone will have fulfilled their 12-month commitment by then.
It’s about time. The membership program with dining was a terrible concept for the company. How were they making any money out of it?