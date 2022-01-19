Theme Park of the Day: Tokyo Disneyland

Six Flags Changes Annual Pass System

Six Flags' year-round parks have dumped memberships in favor of a new three-tier seasonal pass system.

The new passes - now on sale at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom in California as well as the Texas and Fiesta Texas parks - come in three tiers: Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass, and Ultimate Pass. The Extreme and Ultimate passes offer no blockout dates and unlimited access to all Six Flags outdoor theme parks, as well as in-park discounts and a Flexible Pay option. The lowest priced Thrill Seeker pass is valid only at its home park on all but a handful of blockout dates, but does include free standard parking.

(Disneyland fans cry.)

Thrill Seekers passes are $114.99 at Magic Mountain and $79.99 at the other three parks. The Extreme Pass is $179.99 at Magic Mountain and $169.99 elsewhere, while the Ultimate Pass is $329.99 at Magic Mountain and $299.99 elsewhere. You can see the complete list of benefits for each pass tier on Six Flags' website.

If you are wondering if you can just buy an Extreme or Ultimate Pass in the Bay Area at Discovery Kingdom and use it in LA at Magic Mountain to save a few bucks, Six Flags says that certain pass perks are good only at your home park, where you bought and activated the pass.

And if you are wondering what makes Flexible Pay different than the old Memberships, the Flexible Pay option is a four-payment installment plan to pay off a one-season pass, as opposed to the Memberships' ongoing monthly payments. With Flexible Pay, you make one downpayment at purchase, followed by three monthly payments to pay off the pass.

Six Flags said that it would continue the Membership program for current members, as long as they make their payments. Six Flags' website continues offer new Membership enrollments at seasonal parks including Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Great America. Memberships start at $6.99 per month, with four tiers offering different benefits.

"We continuously look at ways to improve our product offerings with the goal of elevating the guest experience," a Six Flags spokesperson said when asked to comment on the changes. "Based on guest feedback, we are testing a simplified product architecture at select parks that better aligns with our guest-centric goals. As a result of the test, we will decide which changes to implement company-wide."

In its most recent quarterly financial report, Six Flags executives noted that the company's Active Pass Base was shifting from Memberships to season pass holders. Please tell us in the comments what you think about these changes.

* * *

