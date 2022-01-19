Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Beijing

SeaWorld Orlando Drops Ice Breaker POV Video

SeaWorld Orlando is opening its new Ice Breaker roller coaster to passholders later this month, but anyone now can take a virtual ride, thanks to the park's official POV video.

The Orlando park dropped the on-ride video today, in advance of its media preview later this week. The Premier Rides Sky Rocket coaster features four passes on its LSM launch, including one leading backward up a 100-degree spike track, before climbing its 80-foot Top Hat and dropping into the remainder of its 1,900-foot run.

The experience feels most similar to the Premier Sky Rocket II models that SeaWorld has installed at three other parks, including Tigris down the road at Busch Gardens Tampa, Tempesto at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Electric Eel at SeaWorld San Diego. Ice Breaker does not rise to those coasters' 150-foot heights, nor does it offer their inversion at that height, so Ice Breaker should hold more appeal for less adventurous coaster fans.

I don't know how I feel about SeaWorld Orlando's use of on-screen graphics for its Ice Breaker POV. It's nice to get a visual description of the ride's elements, but laying that over the bulk of the screen rather than placing it more discretely at the bottom or side feels like SeaWorld's trying too hard to sell this thing, rather than allowing the ride to speak for itself.

Ice Breaker begins passholder previews January 30 and then opens officially to all SeaWorld visitors on February 18. For discounted tickets to the park, please visit our travel partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.

