Disney World to Open Toy Story Restaurant, Shop in 2022

Walt Disney World will open a new merchandise location at the exit of its Toy Story Mania ride later this year, this resort announced today.
The Jessie's Trading Post store will join the previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant as additions to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Disney World had announced the new barbecue restaurant in 2019, but the pandemic put its development on hold - as it did for so many other planned projects. Now Disney is confirming that not only is the restaurant back in the mix, it will open before the end of 2022.
Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be the first table service restaurant in Toy Story Land, which now is served by the counter-service Woody's Lunchbox. The new restaurant will feature two dining rooms, "with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they've never been seen before," Disney said in a press release.
Jessie's Trading Post will feature "the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl," according to Disney. More details about each location, as well as more specific opening dates, will be announced later.
* * *
I think Disney would need to learn how to make a decent pizza before it could make a true Pizza Planet.
Any indicators where in Toy Story Land these will go? The flow to get to Galaxy's Edge is already horrendous enough that it desperately needs the third entrance a la Disneyland.
That’s very true, Robert. If they could take a cue from Costco, which delivers fast pizza that is not half-bad, they’d be leaps and bounds above where they currently are. I don’t care if they call it a pizza or a flatbread, their pizza is awful all around.
That being said, they’re hit or miss with barbecue. Let’s hope this one is a hit.
@Robert so true, so true. Living in NYC, where pizza by the slice is plentiful, good, and often cheap (buck a slice until just now), I never understood why Disney World serves weird and terrible mini-personal pizzas vs. slices.
@elduderino I'm not sure, but believe I had heard these are on the other side. If you're walking in from old Pixar Place, there is space on the right with room backstage to build into. In fact, the old Cast Member cafeteria was in that area there when I worked College Program in '98. It had nice art deco/moderne architecture and good sunlight if I recall. Not sure if/where the cast cafeteria is today.
I hope Disney will start offering some Toy Story Land merch, as opposed to merch simply themed to Toy Story. I didn't see one TSL or Slinky Dog item in either 2018 or 2019. What a huge missed merchandising opportunity. There was also very little Galaxy's Edge merch -- mostly the usual Star Wars stuff.
I'm always happy to hear about more dining, but I still think it's a huge missed opportunity to not have a true, detailed Pizza Planet in the parks. Yes, I know how it's supposed to be Andy's backyard, and yes I know that they already did a Pizza Planet but it was nothing like the movie. Hopefully this restaurant is not only delicious, but that it offers plenty of space for visitors to escape the heat in the shadeless Toy Story Land.