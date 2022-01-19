Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Beijing

Disney World to Open Toy Story Restaurant, Shop in 2022

Walt Disney World will open a new merchandise location at the exit of its Toy Story Mania ride later this year, this resort announced today.

The Jessie's Trading Post store will join the previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant as additions to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Disney World had announced the new barbecue restaurant in 2019, but the pandemic put its development on hold - as it did for so many other planned projects. Now Disney is confirming that not only is the restaurant back in the mix, it will open before the end of 2022.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be the first table service restaurant in Toy Story Land, which now is served by the counter-service Woody's Lunchbox. The new restaurant will feature two dining rooms, "with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they've never been seen before," Disney said in a press release.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Jessie's Trading Post will feature "the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl," according to Disney. More details about each location, as well as more specific opening dates, will be announced later.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)