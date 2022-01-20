Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Beijing

Busch Gardens Tampa Announces Opening Date for Iron Gwazi

The long-awaited Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open for passholder previews on February 13, the park announced today. The record-setting Rocky Mountain Construction rebuild of the former Gwazi wooden roller coasters will open officially to all park visitors on March 11.

The 10th roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will rise 206 feet above the park, sending riders down a 91-degree initial drop that will take them across 4,075 feet of steel RMC's IBox Track, reaching a top speed of 76 mph. Enjoy the POV video for a preview of what's to come:

"The incredible anticipation for Iron Gwazi is shared by both our guests and Ambassadors, and we are beyond excited to open this amazing coaster," Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President Neal Thurman said. "Iron Gwazi diversifies our thrill ride portfolio and is an impressive addition to the Tampa skyline. Combining classic elements of a wooden coaster with a smooth, steel track will provide thrill seekers with an unforgettable experience."

Iron Gwazi is perhaps the most anticipated of the four SeaWorld Parks roller coasters that the company delayed during the pandemic. SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker will begin its passholder previews January 30, with opening dates to be announced for SeaWorld San Diego's Emperor and Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Pantheon. (Update: SeaWorld San Diego just announced a March 12 opening date for Emperor, California's first Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster.)

For an inside look at the making of Iron Gwazi, take a look back at our construction tour at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from February 2020.

For discounted tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, please visit our travel partner's Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)