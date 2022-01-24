Theme Park of the Day: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

What's New at SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival?

SeaWorld Orlando is getting to launch its annual Seven Seas Food Festival, which will run Thursdays through Sundays, February 4 through May 8 this year.

The year's festival will feature two new food markets, inspired by Ireland and Sicily, as well as headliner concerts every Friday and Saturday night during the festival.

The new Irish market will serve a Ruben Egg Roll, Mini Shepard's Pie, Braised Lamb Pie, and Glazed Corn Beef.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

Meanwhile, the Flavor of Sicily market will feature wines and specialty cocktails including Amaro, Limoncello, and Gra'it Verra Grappa Italiana. The festival's 24 food and drink stands also include Asian, Brazilian, Caribbean, German, Gulf Coast, Italian, Mediterranean, Mexican, North Atlantic, and Polynesian markets. Ten-sample lanyards cost $65, with a 15-sample lanyard available for $80.

The Seven Seas Food Festival's concert series kicks off February 5 with country singer Justin Moore. Here are the other announced headliners that will appear:

February 12: Molly Hatchet

February 13: Locash

February 19: Vanilla Ice

February 26: Asia featuring John Payne

March 19: Everclear

March 20: Steve Augeri of Journey

April 10: Flo Rida

Reserved seats in the Bayside Stadium start at $9.99 with reserved floor seats starting at $19.99. Other seating in the Bayside Stadium will be available on a walk-up basis and is included with park admission. Concerts start at 7pm and additional concerts will be announced later.

In addition the festival food and events, SeaWorld Orlando will be opening its new Ice Breaker roller coaster to all guests starting February 18.

For discounted tickets to the park, please visit our travel partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.

