Legoland New York Announces 2022 Opening and Expansion

Legoland New York will celebrate its "grand reopening" on April 8, as the New York City-area theme park kicks off its first full season.

The Goshen, NY park opened for a partial season last year after being delayed for a year due to the pandemic. So the 2022 season provides an opportunity for a fresh start for the new park, which is Legoland's first seasonal theme park in the United States. And the park is looking to plus the experience for its visitors this year.

"We're always looking to add something new to the Legoland New York experience," Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. "For our first full operating season, our team has been hard at work on new shows, new attractions, and new offerings for our biggest fans."

A new water playground in Lego City leads the additions to the park for 2022.



Image courtesy Legoland New York

"Guests can build and race a Lego boat, splash on a water slide and be doused by a giant water bucket when the playground opens this summer," the park said in its press release.

Other additions will include three new live shows on two new stages in the Lego City and Lego Pirates lands, the park's first annual Red, White & Boom celebration on July 4 - featuring Legoland New York's first fireworks show - as well as the park's first Christmas Bricktacular celebration, which will run from mid-November through December.

Legoland New York also will open new paths and stairways to connect Miniland with the Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, and Lego City lands. A new food and beverage location also will open within that new park hub area.

