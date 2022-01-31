Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Sets Its Opening Date

The world will welcome its next big theme park in one week. Genting SkyWorlds announced that it will open to guests on February 8.

The Malaysian park will include attractions themed to several Fox entertainment franchises, including Night at the Museum, Independence Day, Planet of the Apes, Rio, and Ice Age. The park originally was to be called Twentieth Century Fox World, before Disney purchased the studio and terminated the licensing deal, sparking a lawsuit that resulted in a name change. (Follow those links for our coverage of this long-running story.)

As interesting as the park's real-life backstory might be, Genting SkyWorlds will rise or fall on the stories and experiences it delivers inside its gate. Here is Genting SkyWorlds' attraction line-up, plus the latest teaser from the park.

