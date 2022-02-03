Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Here's a New Way to Work Out at Disneyland

Sure, a day at a Disney theme park can be a workout. But if you're looking for a more formal workout in the parks, minus the crowds, Disney has some new options for you.

Running through the parks has been a wildly popular fitness activity for runDisney participants at the Walt Disney World Resort. But now the Disneyland Resort will be offering fitness classes inside Disney California Adventure on select dates before the park opens.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

The $25, 45-minute classes will be offered through the Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney's Grand Californian Resort. The two available in-park classes are "Power Walking Workout in DCA," which will follow a 15-18-minute-per-mile pace for up to two miles through the park in the morning, and "Boot Camp in DCA," a more advanced class that will include stopping for pushups, squats, and sit-ups, while maintaining a 12-minute-per-mile pace jogging or running through the park.

Park admission is not required, but you'll be guided out of the park before it opens.

In addition to the two in-park fitness classes, the Tenaya Stone Spa will offer an Awakening Yoga atop the Grand Californian, with a view into the Disney California Adventure theme park. On the hotel's pool, the Tenaya Stone Spa also will be offering $30 Aqua Fitness and Aqua Yoga classes, for guests who either have enough balance to stand atop paddleboards... or who don't mind getting wet.

Resort hotel guests can book the classes via the spa's website. For more about the Grand Californian's new spa, please see our previous post: Vacation Stress? Relax at Disneyland's New Tenaya Stone Spa.

For discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)