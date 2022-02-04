Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Warner Bros. Opens 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour

Fans of "Game of Thrones" now can walk through The Great Hall of Winterfell, Castle Black, and other sets from the HBO series in the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour, which opened today in Northern Ireland.

The latest attraction from Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment includes original sets, props, and costumes from the series, as well as interactive experiences designed to help fans learn how creators brought George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels to the screen. The 110,000-square-foot attraction is located inside Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, where about one-fourth of the series was filmed.

"We are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world’s first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour," Linen Mill Studios Executive Director Andrew Webb said.



Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) help open the Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Photos courtesy Warner Bros.

The self-guided experience takes about two to three hours to complete and leads guests on a journey from North to South in Westeros. Sights along the way include Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne, Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword, and Sansa Stark’s wedding dress.



Emmanuel and Wright inside the Game of Thrones Studio Tour

This Games of Throne attraction is the latest studio tour experience from Warner Bros., which also offers the Harry Potter-themed Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Leavesden, England, as well as its original tour in Burbank, California, whose expansion we covered last summer: Warner Bros. Reopens Its Expanded Hollywood Studio Tour.

Advance reservations are required for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Timed tickets cost £39.50 for adults, £27.50 for children ages 5-15, and £31.50 for students or seniors. More information is available on the Studio Tour website.

* * *

