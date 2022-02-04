Signs of Change Appear at Walt Disney World

Say goodbye to the familiar old purple road signs at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney is installing new road signs with a fresh look for the resort's 50th anniversary.
The new signs offer a palette of blues and yellow, differing from the purple and red signage that Disney has posted for years - and had become to look quite dated, IMHO.
What do you think of Walt Disney World's new look?Tweet
Aw, always had a soft sign for the purple signs, really set WDW apart. Never got tired of spotting them as leading us in, these look a little routine compared to others.
Aw, always had a soft sign for the purple signs, really set WDW apart. Never got tired of spotting them as leading us in, these look a little routine compared to others.
They should have put the castle above the signs. That color is very similar to the 1980-2006 film and TV show logo.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Nice change, WDW’s infrastructure is improving!