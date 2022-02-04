Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Signs of Change Appear at Walt Disney World

Say goodbye to the familiar old purple road signs at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney is installing new road signs with a fresh look for the resort's 50th anniversary.

The new signs offer a palette of blues and yellow, differing from the purple and red signage that Disney has posted for years - and had become to look quite dated, IMHO.



Photo courtesy Disney

What do you think of Walt Disney World's new look?

