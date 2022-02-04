Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom
Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Signs of Change Appear at Walt Disney World

February 4, 2022, 8:47 PM · Say goodbye to the familiar old purple road signs at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney is installing new road signs with a fresh look for the resort's 50th anniversary.

The new signs offer a palette of blues and yellow, differing from the purple and red signage that Disney has posted for years - and had become to look quite dated, IMHO.

New Walt Disney World road signs
Photo courtesy Disney

What do you think of Walt Disney World's new look?

Replies (4)

KeithSchneider
Keith Schneider
February 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM

Nice change, WDW’s infrastructure is improving!

MIkeW
MIkeW
February 5, 2022 at 1:48 AM

Aw, always had a soft sign for the purple signs, really set WDW apart. Never got tired of spotting them as leading us in, these look a little routine compared to others.

MIkeW
MIkeW
February 5, 2022 at 1:48 AM

Aw, always had a soft sign for the purple signs, really set WDW apart. Never got tired of spotting them as leading us in, these look a little routine compared to others.

Randyman29
Randy Keith
February 5, 2022 at 2:09 AM

They should have put the castle above the signs. That color is very similar to the 1980-2006 film and TV show logo.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Warner Bros. Opens 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour

Warner Bros. Opens 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour

Buy Tickets

Plan a Trip

Get News, Discounts