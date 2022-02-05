Theme Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Vote of the Week: Should SeaWorld Buy Cedar Fair?

What happens next with SeaWorld Entertainment's attempt to buy the Cedar Fair chain of parks? Right now, we are waiting for Cedar Fair's board to decide whether or not to take the proposed deal to the company's unit holders.

Back in 2019, Cedar Fair's board rejected a $70 a share bid from Six Flags, and SeaWorld's $60-a-share proposal is $10 a share less than that. Yes, the pandemic hurt a lot of travel businesses, including theme parks. But is the damage enough to allow SeaWorld to snatch parks including Knott's Berry Farm, Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Point, and Kings Island at a discount?

Cedar Fair has endured other takeover attempts before. Asset management firm Apollo tried in 2010, too. It's interesting to note that current SeaWorld chairman Scott Ross was a Partner at Apollo when it made its Cedar Fair bid, so this is not his first attempt at buying the theme park chain.

What would a SeaWorld takeover of Cedar Fair look like for theme park fans? The two companies have competing parks in Virginia and Southern California. Would owning multiple parks in those markets help or hurt a combined company? Would an expanded SeaWorld hold on to all of the parks it would control under the deal, or would it sell some to raise cash? How much money would SeaWorld need to borrow to pull off this proposed all-cash deal, and how would that affect the combined company's ability to invest in new attractions in the years ahead?

On the IP front, the deal presumably would give the Cedar Fair park access to SeaWorld's license for Sesame Street. Which Cedar Fair parks would convert their Peanuts-themed children's lands to Sesame Street? Would any add Sesame Street while keeping Peanuts? Would any SeaWorld or Busch Gardens parks want to add Snoopy and company to their line-up?



Photo courtesy Cedar Fair

And who would run this company? SeaWorld's C-suite has felt like its highest-capacity attraction in recent years, with so many executives coming and going. And several of them have trash talked Ross on their way out, too. Meanwhile, Cedar Fair has provided a model of relative stability with its corporate management. But the buying company rarely favors a bought company's management over its own. If this deal goes through, it's Ross's show to run.

Tell us what you would like to see happen next.



* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)