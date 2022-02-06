Theme Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Happy 21st birthday this week to Disney California Adventure. The Disneyland Resort's second gate opened officially to guests on February 8, 2001. That anniversary inspires us to make DCA our Theme Park Insider Theme Park of the Week.

Disney California Adventure did not get to celebrate its 20th anniversary properly last year due to the Disneyland Resort's 14-month closure for the pandemic. But the gates will be open and the party going for its 21st this week. It's Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure right now, with that festival continuing through next Sunday, February 13.

Much like Epcot at Walt Disney World, Disneyland's second park is the resort's home for special events. Starting next month, the park will host the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival from March 4 through April 26, and the Oogie Boogie Bash and Festival of Holidays will return later this year.

In the meantime, Disney California Adventure offers several of Disneyland's most popular attractions, including Radiator Springs Racers and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, both of which made our Theme Park Insider Top 25 Attractions worldwide last year.

For the rest of the attractions available at the park, please see our guide to Disney California Adventure, or join us for a video walk around the park.

The popular World of Color night-time spectacular is returning to the Paradise Park lagoon this spring, following last year's debut of Avengers Campus.

Our readers' top picks for where to eat at Disney California Adventure are Carthay Circle Restaurant and the Pixar-themed Lamplight Lounge, which is home to the park's iconic Lobster Nachos.

Discounted tickets to Disney California Adventure are available on our partner's Disneyland tickets page, where you can find a Southern California resident three-day ticket discount at even lower prices than Disneyland is offering on its own website. Once you have your tickets, you will need to make a reservation to visit. And if you want to eat at Carthay Circle or Lamplight Lounge, you should book a reservation exactly 60 days in advance of your visit.

When visiting, we recommend arriving early then heading at rope drop to the new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure before taking on Guardians. Then head over to Pixar Pier for Toy Story Midway Mania. Save Soarin' for later in the afternoon and Radiator Springs Racers for sunset or the evening, when the ride looks its best. Whenver you need a break to sit down in the air conditioning, the Animation Academy inside the Disney Animation building in Hollywood Land is always a great choice.

If you have another strategy that has worked for you since the park's reopening last year, please share it with us in the comments!

If crowd levels are crazy, you might consider Disney's new Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane upcharges to skip some waits. But you don't need those extra charges to enjoy a day at Disney California Adventure.

* * *

