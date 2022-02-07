Six Flags' El Toro Coaster to Return This Spring

Six Flags Great Adventure today confirmed that its El Toro roller coaster will return for the 2022 season.
"El Toro is expected to reopen this spring following extensive testing, inspections, and state certification," the New Jersey theme park announced on its social media today. The Intamin coaster has been closed since an incident last June when a train partially derailed. A state Department of Community Affairs spokesperson at the time claimed that a rear up-stop wheel, which is supposed to prevents the train from lifting, had come up on top of the track.
There were no injuries in the incident.
El Toro is a former winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Roller Coaster and ranked number eight in our reader survey last year for the world's best roller coasters.
The 4,400-foot Intamin coaster opened in 2006 and features a prefabricated wooden track. With a 176-foot, 76-degree first drop, El Toro reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour.
For more on its home park, please visit our Guide to Six Flags Great Adventure.
Someday I will make it on El Toro. I swear.
i was only able to ride it once on my one and only visit to sfgadv in 2009 but i've never forgotten it (sadly, kingda ka was closed). one thing you notice while waiting in line is how much punishment those trains take flying over those hills and into the first turnaround. i kept thinking "i bet this thing blows through wheels like crazy". i'm sure el toro keeps the maintenance team busy but she's worth it. what a ride!
Although I live nowhere near New Jersey, I am very happy to hear that it is reopening and will not be permanently closed like some were speculating. I hope to eventually go on a cross-country roller coaster road trip and am very excited I will be able to ride this legend.