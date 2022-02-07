Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Six Flags' El Toro Coaster to Return This Spring

Six Flags Great Adventure today confirmed that its El Toro roller coaster will return for the 2022 season.

"El Toro is expected to reopen this spring following extensive testing, inspections, and state certification," the New Jersey theme park announced on its social media today. The Intamin coaster has been closed since an incident last June when a train partially derailed. A state Department of Community Affairs spokesperson at the time claimed that a rear up-stop wheel, which is supposed to prevents the train from lifting, had come up on top of the track.

There were no injuries in the incident.

El Toro is a former winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Roller Coaster and ranked number eight in our reader survey last year for the world's best roller coasters.

The 4,400-foot Intamin coaster opened in 2006 and features a prefabricated wooden track. With a 176-foot, 76-degree first drop, El Toro reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour.

For more on its home park, please visit our Guide to Six Flags Great Adventure.

* * *

