New Drone and Fireworks Show Coming to Holiday World

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will debut a new nighttime spectacular this summer. Holidays in the Sky will feature 300 drones and a fireworks finale when it debuts June 18. The new production will run nightly through July 31.

The 15-minute show will celebrate the holidays of Holiday World, including Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and the Fourth of July. Here is a first look, with video courtesy the park:

The Holiday World theme park will open for its 2022 season on May 14, followed by the Splashin' Safari water park on May 19. Access to both parks is included with a single admission. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is located in Santa Claus, Indiana, a little over 70 miles west of Louisville and just south of Interstate 64. For hotel vacation packages that include Holiday World & Splashin' Safari tickets, please visit our travel partner's Holiday World tickets page.

