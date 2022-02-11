Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Hits the Water

The Disney Cruise Line's newest ship has hit the water for the first time.

The Disney Wish floated out of its building dock at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany today, bringing the 144,000-ton vessel one step closer to its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral in Florida this summer.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The float out took five hours, as 29 million gallons of water from the River Erms flooded the building dock. Now crews will put the finishing touches on the Disney Wish before it welcomes its first official passengers on July 14. Disney Wish will feature a water coaster with animation elements, an all-new staging of The Little Mermaid, and an interactive Marvel-themed dining experience, among other attractions.

Disney Wish is the first of three new ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard through 2025.

