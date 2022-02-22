Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Disneyland Announces Return Dates for Nighttime Shows

The Disneyland Resort this morning announced the reopening dates for its nighttime spectaculars.

Disney had announced earlier that its Disneyland Forever fireworks, Main Street Electrical Parade, Fantasmic, and World of Color shows would return to the resort this year, following their pandemic closures. But we did not have specific dates until now. Here they are:

On April 22, World or Color returns to Disney California Adventure, while the Disneyland Forever fireworks and Main Street Electrical Parade return to the original park.

Then on May 28, Fantasmic will return to the Rivers of America at Disenyland.

When the shows return, Disneyland Forever will run weekends only, with the Mickey's Mix Magic projection show running Mondays through Thursdays. Disneyland Forever will run nightly starting in the summer.

And the Main Street Electrical Parade will have a new finale. "Inspired by both the original design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair's iconic art style on 'it’s a small world,' the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories," the Disneyland Resort announced today.



Image courtesy Disneyland

The new 118-foot unit, which presumably replaces the old "To Honor America" finale, will feature the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, Hercules, and characters from Brave, Coco, The Princess and the Frog, Moana, Pocahontas, Frozen, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and Encanto.

Both the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever will be running "for a limited time," while Fantasmic and World of Color will be resuming their regular schedules upon their return.

To buy discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)