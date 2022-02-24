Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Six Flags Attendance, Earnings Continue Recovery

Nearly 28 million guests visited Six Flags theme parks in 2021 as Six Flags continues its recovery from the pandemic, the company reported today.

Six Flags reported fiscal year attendance of 27.7 million visitors for 2021, compared with just 6.8 million in 2020, when its parks were closed for much if not all of the year. The 2021 number is down 16% from the 32.8 million visitors Six Flags welcomed in 2019, the last full year of operation before the pandemic.

Financially, Six Flags reported Adjusted EBITDA (earnings) of $498 for 2021, up substantially from 2020's loss of $231 million, but down 5% from 2019's $527 million. Guest spending per capita continues to rise, to $52.40 in 2021, continuing the trend of increasing from $42.37 in 2019 to $48.45 in 2020. That increase was driven by increases in both admission and in-park spending.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Six Flags saw a double-digit percentage increase in revenue and and adjusted earnings over the same period in 2019, even though attendance was down 6% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2021. Again, increases in guest spending on admission and inside the parks drove the gains.

Six Flags' active pass base continues to shift from members to season pass holders, with membership declining from 2.6 million members at the end of 2019 to 2.1 million members at the end of 2021. But the number of traditional season pass holders increased from 5.1 million at the end of 2019 to 6.2 million at the end of 2021, bringing Six Flags' total active pass base up to 8.3 million.

"In my first 100 days, we have established a new, customer-obsessed culture, a lean and empowered organization, and a strategic focus on delivering a premium guest experience," new Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul said. "With our foundation now in place, we are moving quickly to invigorate the magic of Six Flags."

That might be the first time that I have heard a Six Flags executive use the M-word.

New attractions planned for Six Flags parks in 2022 include the Wonder Woman Flight of Courage RMC Raptor coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger - a Bolliger & Mabilliard dive coaster - for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and Pirates of Speelunker Cave, a retheme of Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure at Six Flags Over Texas that calls back to the attraction's original IP.

