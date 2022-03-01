Park of the Week: Tokyo Disneyland

Minnie Mouse Takes Mickey's Place at Disneyland

For the first time in Disneyland history, Minnie Mouse has taken Mickey's traditional spot at the park entrance.

Ever since Disneyland opened in 1955, the park's horticulture team has maintained a floral display of Mickey Mouse's face on the berm in front of the Main Street station of the Disneyland Railroad. That makes Mickey - the Mouse who started it all - the first thing that Disneyland guests see when entering the park.

The display had changed countless times over the years, including seasonal changes, but it's always been Mickey. But now, to honor Women's History Month, the Disneyland Resort is putting its leading lady in that place of honor.

Say hello to Minnie Mouse.



Photo courtesy Disneyland Resort

"It's amazing that we’re having this step for Women’s History Month, and having Minnie Mouse featured is fantastic, Horticulture Specialist Stacy Wise, who led the design team, said. "Minnie Mouse is just as iconic as Mickey Mouse, and she needs a little face time."

* * *

