Paris' Disney Village to Get a Multi-Year Makeover

The Disneyland Paris Resort today announced a "multi-year transformation plan" for its Disney Village shopping and dining area.

Paris' version of Disney Springs in Florida, Downtown Disney in California, Ikspiari in Tokyo, and Disneytown in Shanghai, will get a makeover that will result in "a relaxing lakeside park and boardwalk, enhanced pedestrian walkways, brand-new facades, relaxing terraces and patios, and lush landscaping," according to Disney's press release.



Concept image courtesy Disney

The announcement was otherwise short on details, but did note that the Cafe Mickey restaurant would be replaced by Rosalie, a French brasserie to open next year under the management of Groupe Bertrand, which manages multiple brasseries in Paris.



Concept image courtesy Disney

"We believe this unique, family-friendly restaurant will elevate the guest experience at our resort by offering famous French specialties in a unique setting, and we can’t wait to make this new partnership a reality," Disneyland Paris Vice President Business Strategy & Integration Laure Albouy said. The two-story, 500-seat restaurant will offer both table service and takeaway options including pastries, viennoiserie, sandwiches, and salads.

It's been a minute since I visited Disneyland Paris, but I thought Disney Village the weakest of Disney's shopping and dining areas worldwide. Save for the World of Disney store, many locations' design and finishes were not up to Disney's highest standards, nor were the food options up to Paris standards. As a result, we spent most of our non-parks time at the resort at the nearby Val D'Europe mall.

So the Village has been in need of an upgrade. The transformation will happen in phases, but Disney did not announce a timeline beyond the Rosalie opening in 2023.

