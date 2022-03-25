Accident on Orlando Drop Ride Claims Young Tourist

A 14-year-old perished late yesterday after falling from the Orlando Free Fall attraction in International Drive's ICON Park.
The 430-foot drop ride opened in December, billed as the world's tallest free-standing tower drop ride. ICON Park also is home to The Wheel at ICON Park, the 400-foot observation wheel that's the main landmark between Universal and Disney off Interstate 4.
The boy, whom local law enforcement identified as Tyre Sampson of Missouri, apparently slipped from his seat on the ride after its main drop. Riders' seats tilt forward 30 degrees at the top of the tower before dropping to a point about 45 feet off the ground, from which the seats descend slowly back to the load platform. According to eyewitness video reviewed by a local TV station, that is the point where Sampson slipped from his seat.
The Funtime ride uses over-the-shoulder safety restraints.
An investigation is underway. Slingshot Group, which operated the Orlando Free Fall attraction, issued this statement: "We are heartbroken with the incident that took the life of one of our guests. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We are working with the Sheriff’s Office and ride officials on a full investigation. The Orlando FreeFall will be closed until further notice."
The Orange County Sheriff's office provided the following details, "On March 24, 2022 at 11:12 p.m., deputies responded to 8433 International Drive (Orlando Free Fall) for a 911 emergency. Witnesses on scene reported that someone had fallen from the ride. A 14-year-old male was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. This death investigation is in its very early stages."
Update: An NBC News report quotes the Sampson' uncle saying that the 14-year-old was visiting Orlando with his football team and that he "stood 6-feet-6 and weighed about 280 pounds." That certainly raises questions about maximum size effectiveness for safety restraints.
It's not even that long ago since an employee died inspecting the Starflyer either.
ICON Park needs to do a major safety overhaul to their operations, otherwise they'll never survive the PR windfall that is sure to follow.
I also don't want to point fingers on who may be responsible because there could be so many different factors at play in this situation but I've talked to multiple people who have ridden this attraction and said how the employees would goof around and most of the time did not check the restraint after it was pulled down into position.
I hate when incidents like this occur, it truly shakes the whole industry. These rides and attractions are meant to provide a route of enjoyment and excitement, not scare or deter people from experiencing it. I hope whatever issue that caused this is fixed and resolved and that it'll never happen again.
You reminded me of the time I went to Scream at Magic Mountain and it the restraint didn’t clicked. I had to call a ride ops to make sure my seat worked(I didn’t wanted to be launched off the coaster) but the ride ops seemed more annoyed of my concern than actually making sure if I was properly secured.
I've been on the tower a couple of times, and the jolt (at 50-45ft) when the carriage is quickly deaccelerated really hits hard. It's the one thing I always mention when talking about the ride. Slowing down rapidly from 75mph, puts a huge amount of stress onto those OTSR's, and with the young man being a large person, that force could have been enough to eject him, especially as from the pictures, he's close to what I would think is the last operational click.
I told my friend after I rode it I was surprised they hadn't got any buckles holding the OTSR to the actual seat. My guess is they will install these before it's allowed to reopen.
It's such a tragedy. I found the ride to be perfectly safe, and thoroughly enjoyable, although I much prefer the Starflyer.
I'm not going to jump to any conclusions regarding responsibility, but modern rides should be programmed to not dispatch if the restraint is not down past a safety delineation point. From the screenshot, the restraint, although not down very far, is down on his chest. He's a very big person so it didn't go down that far but the restraint does appear to be down about as far as it should reasonably be on him.
So the big question is was there something indicating to the ride operators whether or not the restraint was down far enough for him to ride. If the answer is yes, the operator is responsible for making him get off do the walk of shame. If the answer is no then this is squarely on the designers/engineers for not figuring this out beforehand. But once again if that is true I still find it very odd that the ride actually can dispatch with it not down far enough. Every intense ride with OTSRs I can think of that doesn't have this has at least a belt that can function as a deciding factor.
Also this is a huge black mark and wakeup call for non-corporate Orlando that they need to start operating like legitimate operators and not the sideshows they have been for the longest time. I went to Fun Spot in Kissimee once and told them I was a site controller for Skycoaster and they handed me the suit and said "okay sounds good here you go" and I had to suit myself. It's pretty well known that this place has Mt Olympus level operational safety standards so whether or not this accident is their fault that is certainly not helping them in the court of public opinion (as evidenced by the operators joking around in that video before dispatching the ride).