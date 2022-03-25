Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Walt Disney World to Bring Back International Workers

The international cast members are coming back to Epcot at the Walt Disney World Resort.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce the Disney Cultural Representative program will return in phases and begin welcoming the first new participants in August," Disney posted today on its Disney Programs website.

The Disney Cultural Representative program brings in international workers to staff national pavilions in World Showcase at Epcot, among other roles at Disney.

"Right now, we are reaching out to participants from select countries whose program was shortened, cancelled or waitlisted in 2020, as well as those who had an offer and had not yet arrived, and offering them the first opportunity to reapply. We will then invite others to apply soon."

International workers will return first to the Germany, Norway, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Canada pavilions. Program participants will reside in the new Flamingo Crossings Village, along with participants in the recently resumed Disney College Program.

