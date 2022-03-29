Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Returns to Walt Disney World

One of the Walt Disney World's Resort's most popular and enduring shows is returning from its pandemic closure.
Disney announced today that the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will return to the stage in Pioneer Hall at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on June 23. Reservations for the dinner show will open May 26 on Disney's website.
The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue debuted in 1974 and has played to millions of Disney visitors over the years. Disney said today that the musical will return "with a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the treasured experience the whole family can enjoy."
In addition to the show on stage, Hoop-Dee-Doo is known for its dinner of fried chicken, smoked barbecued ribs, and strawberry shortcake. Before the closure, prices ran from $66-74 per adult.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Haven’t seen this show is decades. Can anyone recall what cringey parts are getting cut now?