Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Returns to Walt Disney World

One of the Walt Disney World's Resort's most popular and enduring shows is returning from its pandemic closure.

Disney announced today that the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will return to the stage in Pioneer Hall at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on June 23. Reservations for the dinner show will open May 26 on Disney's website.



Photo courtesy Disney

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue debuted in 1974 and has played to millions of Disney visitors over the years. Disney said today that the musical will return "with a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the treasured experience the whole family can enjoy."

In addition to the show on stage, Hoop-Dee-Doo is known for its dinner of fried chicken, smoked barbecued ribs, and strawberry shortcake. Before the closure, prices ran from $66-74 per adult.

