Park of the Week: Hersheypark

Planned London Theme Park Resort Hits Another Snag

Developers of The London Resort - a major new theme park planned on the Thames River east of the city - have withdrawn their planning application for the resort.

The withdrawal scuttles plans to open The London Resort to fans by the middle of the decade. CEO PY Gerbeau cited two obstacles driving the decision to withdraw: a special environmental designation for the resort's site on the Swanscombe peninsula, and a decision to grant "freeport" economic status to a zone on the opposite bank of the Thames, where the Resort had planned a ferry terminal for incoming visitors.

"We have repeatedly petitioned for latitude, extensions of time and of course understanding from the Examining Authority and the Planning Inspectorate. Their teams have been extremely supportive, but we recognise that the best route for the Project is through withdrawal and resubmission of a fresh DCO application within this calendar year," Gerbeau wrote in an announcement on the resort's website.

Originally announced a decade ago as London Paramount Resort, the development has had a history wilder than most thrill rides, losing then gaining then losing IP partners, while also navigating the "and then something went terribly wrong" bureaucracy of planning approval in the UK.

Throw in the pandemic, and the resort's planned opening date has slipped from 2018 to 2020 to 2024 to 2025 and now to... shrug?

Developers last year revealed plans for a Vekoma flying coaster in a dinosaur-themed land in the park.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)